Dona Lola is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Westport, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2010.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Dona Lola measures 39.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres.

Dona Lola has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gregory Marshall.

Her interior design is by Pacific Custom Interiors.

Dona Lola also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Performance and Capabilities

Dona Lola has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Dona Lola has a fuel capacity of 37,476 litres, and a water capacity of 6,132 litres.

She also has a range of 1,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Dona Lola accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dona Lola is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 1506.

Dona Lola flies the flag of Marshall Islands.