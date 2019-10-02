Donna Del Mare is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Aegean Yacht, in Turkey and most recently refitted in 2016.

Aegean Yacht is a leading Turkish company providing yacht build, brokerage, charter, and management services to distinguished clients around the world. Established in 1978, the shipyard specialises in the construction of traditional vessels with wood and steel hulls.

Design

Donna Del Mare measures 39.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.40 feet and a beam of 8.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 266 tonnes.

Donna Del Mare has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Aegean Yacht.

Donna Del Mare also features naval architecture by Yavuz Mete.

Performance and Capabilities

Donna Del Mare has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Donna Del Mare has a fuel capacity of 21,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Donna Del Mare accommodates up to 19 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Donna Del Mare is a CRO-lloyd’s (It was Rina before) class yacht. She flies the flag of Croatia.