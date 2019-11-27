Don't Touch is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Pershing.

Don't Touch is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Pershing.

Pershing S.p.a. was founded in 1981 by three avid sea-goers with a shared knowledge of yacht building and a passion for fast-cruising yachts. The Italian shipyard has been designing, building and marketing luxury open-style motor yachts ever since.

Design

Don't Touch measures 35.37 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.44 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 189 tonnes.

Don't Touch has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Ital Projects - Fulvio de Simoni.

Don't Touch also features naval architecture by Pershing and Ital Projects - Fulvio de Simoni.

Performance and Capabilities

Don't Touch has a top speed of 41 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Don't Touch has a fuel capacity of 16,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 480 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Don't Touch accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Don't Touch has a hull NB of 115/1.