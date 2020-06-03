We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Donzi R80
2010|
Motor Yacht
Donzi R80 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Donzi Yachts in Fort Lauderdale Fl, United States.
Design
Donzi R80 measures 24.38 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.
Donzi R80 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Donzi R80 has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 33.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Donzi R80 has a fuel capacity of 13,650 litres, and a water capacity of 1,593 litres.
Accommodation
Donzi R80 accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.