Donzi R80 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Donzi Yachts in Fort Lauderdale Fl, United States.

Design

Donzi R80 measures 24.38 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Donzi R80 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Donzi R80 has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 33.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Donzi R80 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Donzi Yachts in Fort Lauderdale Fl, United States.

Design

Donzi R80 measures 24.38 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Donzi R80 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Donzi R80 has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 33.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Donzi R80 has a fuel capacity of 13,650 litres, and a water capacity of 1,593 litres.

Accommodation

Donzi R80 accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.