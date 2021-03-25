Dora G is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Dora G is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Dora G measures 33.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.45 metres.

Dora G has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Dora G also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

Dora G has a top speed of 27 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Dora G has a fuel capacity of 21,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 650 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Dora G accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dora G has a hull NB of 662.