Dorothea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Cheoy Lee, in Hong Kong and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

Dorothea measures 45.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.90 feet and a beam of 9.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 473 tonnes.

Dorothea has a steel hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Her interior design is by KCA International Interior Architects.

Dorothea also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Dorothea has a top speed of 14.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Dorothea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Cheoy Lee, in Hong Kong and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

Dorothea measures 45.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.90 feet and a beam of 9.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 473 tonnes.

Dorothea has a steel hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Her interior design is by KCA International Interior Architects.

Dorothea also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Dorothea has a top speed of 14.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Dorothea has a fuel capacity of 61,000 litres, and a water capacity of 14,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Dorothea accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dorothea is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 4874.

Dorothea is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.