Dorothy Ann is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Dorothy Ann measures 38.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.0 metres and a beam of 7.9 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 256 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Dorothy Ann has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.

Claudette Bonville Associates (CBA) has become renowned for high quality interior designs, having worked with some of the most impressive yachts on the water.

Dorothy Ann also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Dorothy Ann has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Dorothy Ann is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Dorothy Ann measures 38.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.0 metres and a beam of 7.9 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 256 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Dorothy Ann has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.

Claudette Bonville Associates (CBA) has become renowned for high quality interior designs, having worked with some of the most impressive yachts on the water.

Dorothy Ann also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Dorothy Ann has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Dorothy Ann has a fuel capacity of 35,961 litres, and a water capacity of 9,463 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Dorothy Ann accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dorothy Ann has a hull NB of T016.

Dorothy Ann is an ABS class yacht.