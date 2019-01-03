Doryan is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2015 by Baltic Yachts , in Finland.

Design

Doryan measures 35.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.50 feet and a beam of 8.25 feet. She has a deck material of composite.

Doryan has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nauta Design.

Born in 1985 and acting initially as a yard, Nauta Yachts presented a style and an idea to the market which proved instantly successful, as they designed and built semi-custom sailing yachts, both innovative and soberly elegant. They produced sailing yachts which were both innovative at that time and featuring timeless beauty, such as the Nauta 54’, 70’ and 65’ semi-custom series.

Doryan also features naval architecture by Judel / Vrolijk & co.

Performance and Capabilities

Doryan has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Doryan contains 8 cabins.