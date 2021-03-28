Double Barrel is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Viking, in the United States.

Design

Double Barrel measures 28.42 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.38 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 149 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Double Barrel has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Viking.

Performance and Capabilities

Double Barrel has a top speed of 36.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Double Barrel accommodates up to 9 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Double Barrel has a hull NB of 92114.

Double Barrel flies the flag of the USA.