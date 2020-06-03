Double Down is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Broward Marine, in the United States.

Design

Double Down measures 32.61 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Double Down has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Double Down has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Double Down accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.