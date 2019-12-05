Double Down is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Codecasa in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2016.

Double Down is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Codecasa in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Double Down measures 65.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.28 feet and a beam of 11.18 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,300 tonnes.

Double Down has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Her interior design is by Della Role Design.

Double Down also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Double Down has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Double Down has a fuel capacity of 120,000 litres, and a water capacity of 30,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Double Down accommodates up to 19 guests in 9 cabins. She also houses room for up to 20 crew members.

Other Specifications

Double Down is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C 118.

Double Down is a Lloyds class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.