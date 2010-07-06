Length 32.8m
Year 1990
Double Force
1990|
Motor Yacht
Double Force is a 32.8m (107.61ft) motor yacht, custom built in 1990 by Alpha Marine. Her exterior and interior styling are the work of Alpha Marine, who is also responsible for her engineering.
This luxury catamaran has a beam of 11m (36.09ft) and a 2.15m (7.05ft) draft.
Double Force Accommodation
Double Force offers accommodation for up to 46 guests. She is also capable of carrying up to 16 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.