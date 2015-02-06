Double G is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Christensen.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Double G measures 35.97 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 7.92 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 227 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Double G has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her interior design is by Glade Johnson Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Double G has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Double G has a fuel capacity of 31,794 litres, and a water capacity of 5,299 litres.

Accommodation

Double G accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Double G has a hull NB of 015.

Double G is an ABS class yacht.