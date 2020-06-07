Double G is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Broward Marine.

Design

Double G measures 35.96 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.95 feet and a beam of 7.31 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 209 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Double G has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Double G has a top speed of 18.50 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Double G is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Broward Marine.

Design

Double G measures 35.96 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.95 feet and a beam of 7.31 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 209 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Double G has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Double G has a top speed of 18.50 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Double G has a fuel capacity of 43,906 litres, and a water capacity of 5,866 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Double G accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.