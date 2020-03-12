The 51 metre (167’3”ft) custom-built Double Haven yacht was launched in 1992 by Dutch shipyard Feadship and features a sophisticated exterior style by Glade Johnson Design, Richard Hein and Gerhard Gilgenast, with naval architecture and layout on board drawn by De Voogt Naval Architects; creating a complete package of comfortable living.

The Glade Johnson interior flows through the layout offering ample accommodation for 8 guests in both style and comfort. Double Haven, built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure, is an immaculately maintained, stable, superyacht with a highly-skilled staff of 11 yacht crew adding the dimension of unrivalled service for those on board.

Refitted in 2001, the contemporary exterior reflects the unbridled elegance on board, offering distinctive Feadship style wrapped around large volumes thanks to a beam of 9.30 metres (30’6”ft). Underway, guests can enjoy al-fresco dining and relaxation on the sun deck across the huge exterior spaces as well as true day-to-day comfort within for longer crossings. Capable of travelling at a top speed of 16 knots in complete comfort in all weather conditions, Double Haven can take those on board across ranges of 7644 nautical miles with low noise, vibration and total seakeeping ability.