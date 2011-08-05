Double Shot is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Tecnomar .

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Double Shot measures 36.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 186 tonnes.

Double Shot has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Tecnomar.

Model

Double Shot is a semi-custom Velvet 36 model.

Other yachts based on this Velvet 36 semi-custom model include: Blue Jay, One O One.

Performance and Capabilities

Double Shot has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Double Shot accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.