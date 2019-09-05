Double Trouble is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Turquoise Yachts, in Turkey and most recently refitted in 2014.

The history of Turquoise Yachts goes back to 1970’s with the building of Turkey’s first yachts under the Proteksan and Turquoise brands.

Design

Double Trouble measures 49.99 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 675 tonnes.

Double Trouble has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Double Trouble also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Double Trouble has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Double Trouble is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Turquoise Yachts, in Turkey and most recently refitted in 2014.

The history of Turquoise Yachts goes back to 1970’s with the building of Turkey’s first yachts under the Proteksan and Turquoise brands.

Design

Double Trouble measures 49.99 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 675 tonnes.

Double Trouble has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Double Trouble also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Double Trouble has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Double Trouble has a fuel capacity of 56,775 litres, and a water capacity of 34,875 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Double Trouble accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Double Trouble has a hull NB of 19.

Double Trouble is an ABS class yacht.