Douce France is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1998 by Alu Marine.

Design

Douce France measures 42.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 15.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 218 tonnes.

Douce France has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by VPLP.

Douce France also features naval architecture by VPLP.

Performance and Capabilities

Douce France has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Douce France has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Douce France accommodates up to 12 guests .