D.P. Monitor is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Benetti, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

D.P. Monitor measures 30.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.80 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 163 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

D.P. Monitor has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Antonello Pistoia.

D.P. Monitor also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

D.P. Monitor has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

D.P. Monitor has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.

Accommodation

D.P. Monitor accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

D.P. Monitor has a hull NB of 21.

D.P. Monitor flies the flag of Italian.