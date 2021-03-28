We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Dr. No
1995|
Motor Yacht
Dr. No is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Narasaki Shipbuilding in Muroran, Japan.
Design
Dr. No measures 36.71 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 234 tonnes.
Dr. No has a steel hull with a steel / aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by HYS Yachts.
Dr. No also features naval architecture by HYS Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Dr. No has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Dr. No has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.
Accommodation
Dr. No accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Dr. No flies the flag of Malta.