Dr. No is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Narasaki Shipbuilding in Muroran, Japan.

Design

Dr. No measures 36.71 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 234 tonnes.

Dr. No has a steel hull with a steel / aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by HYS Yachts.

Dr. No also features naval architecture by HYS Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Dr. No has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Dr. No has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.

Accommodation

Dr. No accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dr. No flies the flag of Malta.