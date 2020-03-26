Dr. No No is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by CRN and most recently refitted in 2013.

Dr. No No is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by CRN and most recently refitted in 2013.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Dr. No No measures 49.77 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 9.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 629 tonnes.

Dr. No No has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Studio Scanu srl.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Dr. No No also features naval architecture by Studio Scanu srl .

Performance and Capabilities

Dr. No No has a top speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Dr. No No has a fuel capacity of 110,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Dr. No No accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dr. No No has a hull NB of 114.