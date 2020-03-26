Dr. No No
Dr. No No is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by CRN and most recently refitted in 2013.
Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.
Dr. No No measures 49.77 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 9.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 629 tonnes.
Dr. No No has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Studio Scanu srl.
Her interior design is by Zuretti.
Dr. No No also features naval architecture by Studio Scanu srl .
Dr. No No has a top speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Dr. No No has a fuel capacity of 110,000 litres.
She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Dr. No No accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Dr. No No has a hull NB of 114.