Dragon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Palumbo Shipyard.

Design

Dragon measures 79.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 feet and a beam of 13.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 2,150 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Dragon has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hydro Tec S.r.l..

Her interior design is by Francesco Guida.

Dragon also features naval architecture by Hydro Tec S.r.l..

Performance and Capabilities

Dragon has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Dragon has a fuel capacity of 215,000 litres, and a water capacity of 34,500 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Dragon has a hull NB of 11.