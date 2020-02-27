Dragon is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Dragon is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Dragon measures 41.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres.

Dragon has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Dragon also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Model

Dragon is a semi-custom PJ 135 model.

The PJ 135 Sports Yacht semi-custom series presents a range of 41 metre motor yachts that, while larger and faster, maintain the sleek lines of the PJ 120 line. Designed to provide guests with mechanical superiority and relaxed elegance, the luxury vessel allows for a larger sundeck, generous fly bridge, Jacuzzi and five guest cabins.

Other yachts based on this PJ 135 semi-custom model include: Waverunner, Cover Drive 2, Plus Too.

Performance and Capabilities

Dragon has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by 2 a twin screw propulsion system.

Dragon has a fuel capacity of 37,900 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Dragon accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dragon is MCA compliant, her hull NB is PJ 135-1.

Dragon is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of I.O.M.