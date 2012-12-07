Motor yacht Dragon is a 36.80 metre (120.73ft) Couach 3700 Fly. Launched in July 2009, the luxury vessel features high-power propulsion and engines, high-tech entertainment systems, and a rich selection of watertoys. She offers accommodation for 12 guests and six crew.

Dragon’s classic, elegant, and soft interior is highlighted by outstanding woodwork imagined by Couach’s design department made out of a rare selection of walnut wood from the Jura Mountains combined with cream leathers and alcantara ceilings that give tot his full-custom unit a unique marine character.

Luxury yacht Dragon boasts equipment usually reserved for megayachts concentrated into her 37 metres. With its 2,000 miles autonomy at 12 knots and 700 miles at 20 knots, the Owner is free to cross the seas with complete freedom.