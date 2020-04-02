Read online now
Motor yacht Silver Zwei is a 73.30m motor yacht, custom built in 2009 by Hanseatic Marine in Henderson (Australia). The sleek aluminium yacht features sophisticated design and engineering by Espen Oeino.

Silver Zwei (Silver Two) follows the delivery of sistership Silver, which was built in 2007.

The mega yacht sports slender lines, with a beam of just 10 metres. This combined with her lightweight aluminium construction allows her to reach speeds of 27 knots, with a range of 4,500 nautical milse from her 110,000 litre fuel tanks.  


 

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

18
speed:

27Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

10m

crew:

16

draft:

2.4m
