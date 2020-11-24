Dramaless is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 1999.

Design

Dramaless measures 25.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 5.5 feet.

Dramaless also features naval architecture by Hatteras Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Dramaless has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Dramaless accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dramaless flies the flag of the United States.