The 51.82 metre (170’) custom-built Dream yacht was launched in 2003 by Dutch shipyard Feadship and features a sophisticated exterior style by De Voogt Naval Architects, the in-house design studio who were also responsible for the naval architecture and layout on board; creating a complete package of comfortable living.

The Donald Starkey interior flows through the 7 cabin layout offering ample accommodation for 13 guests in both style and comfort. Dream, built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure, is an immaculately maintained, stable, superyacht with a highly-skilled staff of 12 yacht crew adding the dimension of unrivalled service for those on board.

Refitted in 2006, the modern exterior reflects the unbridled elegance on board, offering distinctive Feadship style wrapped around large volumes thanks to a beam of 10.36 metres. Underway, guests can enjoy al-fresco dining and relaxation on the sun deck across the huge exterior spaces as well as true day-to-day comfort within for longer crossings. Capable of travelling at a top speed of 16 knots in complete comfort in all weather conditions, Dream can take those on board across ranges of 4200 nautical miles with low noise, vibration and total seakeeping ability.