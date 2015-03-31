We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Dream
2009|
Motor Yacht
Dream is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Dream measures 26.45 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 65 tonnes.
Dream has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Model
Dream is a semi-custom Predator 84 model.
Other yachts based on this Predator 84 semi-custom model include: Silver Arrow, Alvium, Free Willi, Hull no. GB XSK05818B414, UM6, Sunseeker Predator 84'.
Performance and Capabilities
Dream has a top speed of 37.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by 12v 2000 m60 diesel engines
Dream is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Dream measures 26.45 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 65 tonnes.
Dream has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Model
Dream is a semi-custom Predator 84 model.
Other yachts based on this Predator 84 semi-custom model include: Silver Arrow, Alvium, Free Willi, Hull no. GB XSK05818B414, UM6, Sunseeker Predator 84'.
Performance and Capabilities
Dream has a top speed of 37.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by 12v 2000 m60 diesel engines.
Dream has a fuel capacity of 7,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.
She also has a range of 300 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Dream accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins.