Dream is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Shama Yachts.

Design

Dream measures 30.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.45 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Dream has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Shama Yachts.

Her interior design is by Pavlik Design Team.

Dream also features naval architecture by Shama Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Dream has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Dream is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Shama Yachts.

Design

Dream measures 30.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.45 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Dream has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Shama Yachts.

Her interior design is by Pavlik Design Team.

Dream also features naval architecture by Shama Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Dream has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Dream has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,600 litres.

Accommodation

Dream accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dream is a RINA 100 - 1.1 "Y" class yacht. She flies the flag of British.