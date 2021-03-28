We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Dream
2005|
Motor Yacht
Dream is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Shama Yachts.
Design
Dream measures 30.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.45 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Dream has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Shama Yachts.
Her interior design is by Pavlik Design Team.
Dream also features naval architecture by Shama Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Dream has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Dream is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Shama Yachts.
Design
Dream measures 30.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.45 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Dream has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Shama Yachts.
Her interior design is by Pavlik Design Team.
Dream also features naval architecture by Shama Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Dream has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Dream has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,600 litres.
Accommodation
Dream accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Dream is a RINA 100 - 1.1 "Y" class yacht. She flies the flag of British.