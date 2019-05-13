Dream Catcher is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Dream Catcher measures 32.92 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.78 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 186 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Dream Catcher has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Burger Boat Company.

Dream Catcher also features naval architecture by Burger Boat Company.

Performance and Capabilities

Dream Catcher has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Dream Catcher is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Dream Catcher measures 32.92 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.78 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 186 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Dream Catcher has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Burger Boat Company.

Dream Catcher also features naval architecture by Burger Boat Company.

Performance and Capabilities

Dream Catcher has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Dream Catcher has a fuel capacity of 27,340 litres, and a water capacity of 5,678 litres.

Accommodation

Dream Catcher contains 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Dream Catcher has a hull NB of 492C.