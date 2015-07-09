Dream On is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Princess Yachts.

Design

Dream On measures 25.93 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 70 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Performance and Capabilities

Dream On has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

Dream On has a fuel capacity of 8,400 litres, and a water capacity of 1,705 litres.

Accommodation

Dream On accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.