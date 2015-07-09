Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 9 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 25.93m
Year 2010

Dream On

2010

|

Motor Yacht

Dream On is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Princess Yachts.

Since the launch of the first 31-footer in 1965, Princess Yachts have been quietly rewriting the rules of luxury cruising. From our legendary Flybridge range and thrilling V-Class sports yachts, to our long-range Motor Yachts and ground-breaking M-Class superyachts. All are unmistakeably Princess.

Design

Dream On measures 25.93 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 70 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Performance and Capabilities

Dream On has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

Dream On has a fuel capacity of 8,400 litres, and a water capacity of 1,705 litres.

Accommodation

Dream On accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

30Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.3m

crew:

3

draft:

1.65m
Other Princess yachts
Related News