Dream On is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Ursa Yachts in Mies, Switzerland.

Design

Dream On measures 38.12 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.45 metres and a beam of 8.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 330 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Dream On has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Soyaslan Design.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Dream On also features naval architecture by Soyaslan Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Dream On has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Dream On has a fuel capacity of 36,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Dream On accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dream On is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 01.

Dream On is an ABS *A1 - AMS Yacht class yacht. She flies the flag of Liberia.