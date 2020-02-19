Dream On II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Benetti.

Dream On II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Benetti.

Dream On II has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Dream On II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dream On II has a hull NB of BC27.

Dream On II is a MCA class yacht.