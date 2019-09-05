Dream Tim is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Overmarine .

Dream Tim is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Overmarine .

Design

Dream Tim measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 6.61 metres.

Dream Tim has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Dream Tim also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Dream Tim has a top speed of 35 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Dream Tim has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Dream Tim accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dream Tim has a hull NB of 105/05.