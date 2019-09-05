We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Dream Tim
1998|
Motor Yacht
Dream Tim is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Overmarine .
Design
Dream Tim measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 6.61 metres.
Dream Tim has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Dream Tim also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Dream Tim has a top speed of 35 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system
Dream Tim is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Overmarine .
Design
Dream Tim measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 6.61 metres.
Dream Tim has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Dream Tim also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Dream Tim has a top speed of 35 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.
Dream Tim has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Dream Tim accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Dream Tim has a hull NB of 105/05.