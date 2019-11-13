Dream Weaver is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Westport.

Dream Weaver is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Dream Weaver measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.6 metres and a beam of 23.5 metres.

Dream Weaver has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Westport.

Her interior design is by Pacific Custom Interiors.

Dream Weaver also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Model

Dream Weaver is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

Dream Weaver has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Dream Weaver has a fuel capacity of 20,818 litres, and a water capacity of 3,880 litres.

Accommodation

Dream Weaver accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dream Weaver has a hull NB of 7721.