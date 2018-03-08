Read online now
Dream Weaver is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Ocean Alexander, in the United States.

Working hard for over thirty years, Ocean Alexander has become a world power in luxury yacht manufacturing, with boats ranging from 54 to 155 feet, dealers throughout America, and new dealerships opening in Europe, Asia and Australia.

Design

Dream Weaver measures 36.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 7.67 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 287 tonnes.

Dream Weaver has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Dream Weaver also features naval architecture by Ed Monk Yacht Design .

Performance and Capabilities

Dream Weaver has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Dream Weaver has a fuel capacity of 31,823 litres, and a water capacity of 5,455 litres.

Accommodation

Dream Weaver accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Dream Weaver has a hull NB of 120/01.

Build Team

