DreAMBoat is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Oceanco, Netherlands.

Design

DreAMBoat measures 90 metres in length and has a beam of 14.2 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,950 tonnes.

DreAMBoat has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Accommodation

DreAMBoat accommodates up to 23 guests . She also houses room for up to 33 crew members.

Other Specifications

DreAMBoat has a hull NB of Y716.