Length 28.9m
Year 2004

Dreamcatcher

2004

|

Motor Yacht

Dreamcatcher is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Dreamcatcher measures 28.9 feet in length and has a beam of 7.08 feet.

Dreamcatcher has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Dreamcatcher has a top speed of 28.00 knots.

Dreamcatcher has a fuel capacity of 11,800 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Dreamcatcher accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dreamcatcher flies the flag of the United Kingdom.

Build Team

