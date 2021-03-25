Read online now
Length 41.45m
Year 2010

Dreamer

2010

|

Motor Yacht

Dreamer is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Design

Dreamer measures 41.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.39 feet and a beam of 8.23 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 353 tonnes.

Dreamer has an epoxy composite hull.

Her interior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Dreamer has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots.

Dreamer has a fuel capacity of 10,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,300 litres.

Accommodation

Dreamer accommodates up to 13 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dreamer flies the flag of Marshall Islands.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

13
80 10 70

speed:

18Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

8.23m

crew:

4

draft:

2.39m
