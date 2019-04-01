Read online now
Length 34m
Year 2015

Dreamline 34

2015

Motor Yacht

Dreamline 34 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2015 by Dreamline Yachts in Monterado, Italy.

Design

Dreamline 34 measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Dreamline 34 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Team 4 Design.

Dreamline 34 also features naval architecture by Arrabito Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Dreamline 34 has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Dreamline 34 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dreamline 34 is MCA compliant, her hull NB is DL34/01.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

5

beam:

7.2m

crew:

5

draft:

1.9m
