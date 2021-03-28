Drettmann Explorer 32 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2014 by Drettmann Yachts in Bremen, Germany.

Design

Drettmann Explorer 32 measures 32.95 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.26 feet and a beam of 8.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 218 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Drettmann Explorer 32 has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Drettmann Explorer 32 has a fuel capacity of 16,200 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Drettmann Explorer 32 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Drettmann Explorer 32 has a hull NB of DY20052.