Drettmann Motor Yacht 32 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2014 by Drettmann Yachts in Bremen, Germany.

Design

Drettmann Motor Yacht 32 measures 32.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 7.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 135 tonnes.

Drettmann Motor Yacht 32 has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Drettmann Motor Yacht 32 has a top speed of 28.00 knots.

Drettmann Motor Yacht 32 has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Drettmann Motor Yacht 32 accommodates up to 14 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Drettmann Motor Yacht 32 has a hull NB of DY20049.