Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 32.9m
Year 2014

Drettmann Motor Yacht 32

2014

|

Motor Yacht

Drettmann Motor Yacht 32 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2014 by Drettmann Yachts in Bremen, Germany.

Design

Drettmann Motor Yacht 32 measures 32.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 7.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 135 tonnes.

Drettmann Motor Yacht 32 has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Drettmann Motor Yacht 32 has a top speed of 28.00 knots.

Drettmann Motor Yacht 32 has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Drettmann Motor Yacht 32 accommodates up to 14 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Drettmann Motor Yacht 32 has a hull NB of DY20049.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

14
80 10 70

speed:

28Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.6m

crew:

5

draft:

2.2m
Featured Events