Drew is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Drew measures 42.06 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.23 feet and a beam of 8.48 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 390 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Drew has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Drew also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Model

Drew is a semi-custom Veloce 140 model.

Other yachts based on this Veloce 140 semi-custom model include: Willow, H.

Performance and Capabilities

Drew has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.50 knots. She is powered by diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Drew has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Drew accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Drew has a hull NB of BF 202.

Drew is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.