Drinkability is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Marlow Yachts.

Design

Drinkability measures 28.63 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 6.55 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 126 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Marlow Yachts.

Drinkability has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Drinkability has a fuel capacity of 18,184 litres, and a water capacity of 2,273 litres.

Accommodation

Drinkability accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.