The bespoke Feadship superyacht Drizzle was launched in 2011, commissioned by owners who were inspired to build bigger and wider than their previous yacht; the 2005 Feadship-built Twizzle. Measuring 67.27 metres (220’8”), Drizzle features a contemporary exterior and low profile design by De Voogt Naval Architects.

With a homely interior style by Redman Whiteley Dixon, Drizzle can accommodate up to 10 guests in a master suite, three double staterooms and a twin cabin. Time on board can be spent in complete comfort at sea, in all conditions, thanks to expert naval architecture also by De Voogt.

Guests can also make use of the exterior areas for al fresco dining and relaxing on the spacious sun deck. The beam of 11.4m (37’5”) allowed for a particular focus on crew well-being, with accommodations and facilities receiving special attention to enhance the lives of the 18 crew on board.