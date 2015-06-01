Sailing yacht Nelson is a modern, fast and stylish luxury superyacht built and designed in 2004 by Dutch shipyard Vitters. With an aluminium hull and superstructure, her naval architect was Dubois and she features interior design by Dick Young. This attractive vessel measures 42.9 metres and can accommodate up to 10 guests.

Originally called Gimlä, luxury yacht Nelson is one of the few sailing yachts of her size to accommodate guests over five cabins. Like her cruising grounds in Australia’s Whitsunday Islands, the vessel is designed to reflect a calm and restful ambience with quality flourishes. She combines the latest in sailing technology with a committed crew and a crew to provide quality charters in the South Pacific.

Nelson’s focus is on comfort and natural finishes, with the designer favouring Birchwood, brushed stainless steel and oiled teak. The bathrooms are all about subtle luxury, boasting teak counter tops, stone basins and hidden lighting. She proudly flies the Australian flag.

The sailing yacht is hull sister of Red Dragon (formally called African Queen) and Whirlaway, and her model is a development of an extensive line of similar fast cruising yachts.

Amongst her five cabins are two double guest cabins and two twin guest cabins all with en suites; and an Owner’s Suite. Featuring a separate dressing room and sauna, the Owner’s Suite is located aft and split over two levels.

The sailing yacht’s layout features a laundry, galley, crew mess and four crew cabins in the forward part of the vessel. Aft is found the Owner’s suite, four guest cabins and a generous hallway running the length to the deck. The generous salon is split over deck and lower salon, with the former displaying wide views.

The luxury sailing yacht is equipped with an entire armada of water toys to provide endless hours of entertainment during any yacht charter. Water toys include guest and crew tenders, dinghies with sails, kayaks and of course snorkelling equipment for sailing the Great Barrier Reef.

The yacht sails the South Pacific throughout the yacht charter seasons, cruising Tahiti and other South Pacific islands in winter, and Australia and New Zealand in summer. Destinations include Sydney and surrounds, the Great Barrier Reef, far north New Zealand, Auckland and the Hauraki Gulf, Marlborough Sounds, Tahiti and Fiji.

This season, Nelson plans to attend the major South Pacific events of the Louis Vuitton Pacific regatta, the Sydney to Hobart Race, Sydney New years Eve Celebrations and the festival of Sydney 2010.