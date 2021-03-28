Drumfire is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Jachtwerf Sudsee and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Drumfire measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.40 feet and a beam of 5.60 feet.

Drumfire has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.

Accommodation

Drumfire accommodates up to 6 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.