DSK is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Nautor's Swan.

Design

DSK measures 27.71 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.40 feet and a beam of 6.46 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

DSK has a composite hull with a carbon superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Nautor's Swan.

DSK also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

DSK has a cruising speed of 10.60 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

DSK has a fuel capacity of 2,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,000 litres.

Accommodation

DSK accommodates up to 7 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

DSK is a Bureau Veritas class yacht.