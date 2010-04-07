Launched in 2006 by Platinum Yachts, Dubai is the world’s second largest private yacht, measuring 162 metres. Dubai’s incredible size is disguised by the elegant lines of her steel hull and aluminium superstructure – the work of renowned designer Andrew Winch. Her stunning interior was designed by Platinum Yachts.

The construction of this megayacht began for Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei more than 10 years before the yacht’s launch. The construction, then a joint project between Blohm + Voss and Lurssen shipyards, was halted until 2001 when the hull was acquired by Platinum Yachts for His Highness Sheik Mohammed Rashid al-Maktoum. The project, previously named Platinum, Panhandle and Golden Star, was re-named Dubai.

Dubai’s luxurious interior design blends bold colours with fine fabrics and intricately detailed handmade mosaics. A spectacular staircase creates Dubai’s showpiece. Bathed in natural light from the top deck, this dramatic circular staircase features glass steps, which change colour. Dubai’s spacious decks offer a split-level owner’s deck; a large social area including the main lounge with its centrepiece red sofa; numerous VIP and guest suites, and a crew area to accommodate 115 people including crew and guest staff.

With seven decks, Dubai has a wealth of sunbathing areas; a striking mosaic swimming pool and several Jacuzzis. She can accommodate a helicopter of up to 9.5 tonnes and can carry two 10-metre long tenders.

Dubai has a displacement of 9,150 tonnes, yet can reach an impressive 26 knots at maximum speed. She has exceptional worldwide capability with a range of 8,500 miles at 25 knots, powered by four MTU diesel engines.