Dubai Magic is a luxury 45m (147.64ft) sail yacht built by Aegean Yacht and launched in 2002. She was last refitted in 2008 by Platinum Yachts and now sleeps up to 26 guests.

This sailing yacht offers unique opportunities for a real sea-life experience, combining large open decks suitable for sunbathing, outside dinning with the large interior spaces suitable to accommodate up to 26 guests. The extremely large saloon and dinning are finished in classic yacht style to emphasize its traditional character.

Converted from a former charter vessel, this private sailing yacht is capable of world wide operation and offers smooth sailing combined with the latest technology fitted at-anchor stabilizers which provide the guests a roll-free enjoyment of bays with crystal clear waters.

Interior design by Platinum Yachts Interior Design department, executed in highest possible quality, she offers a very warm and relaxing interior for the Owner and his guests. Every guest cabins has it own en-suite facilities with ample storage space.

With her 600m2 of sail the yacht is capable of sailing up to 12 knots offering the real joy of yachting. If required her twin screw diesel driven propulsion installation offers world wide sailing possibilities and once combined with her bow-thruster she is highly manoeuvrable and can reach any spot in the marina or bay.

Her comfortable teak-decking combined with fixed and removable Biminis ensure pleasant sunbathing and outside dinning in any condition.